Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Entombment Following Services St. Mary's Cemetery Troy , NY View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lanzillo, Margaret Ann TROY Margaret Ann Lanzillo, 96 of Troy, passed away on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019. Margaret was born in New Bedford, Mass. to John Joseph Harrington and Mary Francis Coughlin of Cork, Ireland. Margaret "Peg" graduated from St. Mary's School, New Bedford High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing. Upon graduation in 1944 she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corp and was assigned to General Patton's 3rd Army Group where she was a charge nurse in various tented evacuation hospitals in Belgium and France. Peg was promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant and was a member of the U.S. Army garrison in Reims, France on May 7, 1945 when Germany surrendered to the Allies. Peg received two Battle Star medals for her service. Peg was a board member of the Seton Hall Women's Club of St. Mary's Hospital, and a member of the Women's Club of Troy, the Italian Community Society and St. Anthony's Church in Troy. She followed the New York Yankees, enjoyed knitting hats and socks, and was fond of, and in her youth sang, opera. Peg was predeceased by her husband Dr. James L. Lanzillo of Troy, whom she met while both were in the Army and married shortly thereafter. Peg is survived by a daughter, Maria Baumhauer (John) of Indianapolis, Ind.; a son, James L. Lanzillo (Janet) of New York City and Newport R.I.; her grandchildren, Marcella Kates (Christopher) of Indianapolis, Gabriela Lanzillo Gil (Horacio) and Adriana Lanzillo Castro (Pablo) of Mexico City, Mexico; seven great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Henry James of Indianapolis, Sebastian, Benjamin, Jeronimo, Julia and Matias of Mexico City, Mexico; and various nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Ireland, respectively. Peg was predeceased by her sister, Ann T. Harrington of New Bedford, Mass.; and her brother Dr. John J. Harrington of Lorain, Ohio. The funeral service for Peg will be held on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4- 7 p.m. Entombment with full military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy following the service at the funeral home on Wednesday morning. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date . The family extends special thanks to the staff at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes , especially the caregivers in Cottage 10 for their kindness and dedicated care to Peg.











