McGuire, Margaret Ann ALBANY Margaret "Margie" Ann McGuire, 61, passed away peacefully May 14, 2019. Daughter of the late John P. and Margaret A. McGuire. Margie was a graduate of Guilderland High School, Cornell University and received a masters degree in Social Work from State University of New York Albany. Margie loved the arts and was a performer and a supporter of the theater, poetry and music. She cherished her family and friends and will be missed. She is survived by her siblings, John McGuire, Lawrence McGuire, Mary Vadnais, Kathleen McGuire, Peter McGuire and Amy McGuire. A memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumpter Ave., Guilderland, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019