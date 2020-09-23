Gary, Margaret Anne Burdick EAST GREENBUSH Margaret Anne Burdick Gary, born on May 14, 1941, daughter of Carl and Margaret, and better known as Margie, returned to our Lord on September 21, 2020, at a facility in East Greenbush. Margaret went to and played the organ at Saint Mary's Catholic School in Clinton Heights and graduated in 1959 from Vincentian Institute. An avid skier and traveler, she married her beloved Donald Gary in 1964 and resided in Menands and Guilderland for most of their happy marriage. As a receptionist for Senator Ken Lavalle, most of her career was with the New York State Senate. She was predeceased by her husband in 2005, but continued to enjoy extensive flower gardening and volunteering at the Guilderland Food Pantry as well as participating in the Delmar Progress Club and singing in the church choir. Rachmaninoff was typically heard coming from her apartment and visitors would be greeted by one of her furry companions, most recently Jack the Cat. Family was key to Marge. The light of her life and focus of her love and attention however was her only son, Michael Gary, of Watervliet (Deanna Washburn). She is survived by her favorite sister Patricia Bruck (John) of Nassau. Margaret is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Mary Lynn Olbrych and Karen Bruck, M.D.; as well as long-term companion Jack the Cat. She particularly loved listening to some of her great-nephews and great-nieces playing musical instruments. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, in the Church of Saint Mary at Clinton Heights,163 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer. Social distnacing and COVID-19 protocols will be folowed and masks must be worn. For further information and to send condolences go to www.wjrockefeller.com