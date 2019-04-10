Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Vogel, Margaret Augusta Rauffer DELMAR Margaret Augusta Rauffer Vogel, 88 of Delmar, N.Y. formally of Columbia County, passed away March 31, 2019. Margaret was born in Bridgeport, Conn. on September 20, 1930 to the late Augusta and Hugo Rauffer. She graduated from Central High School Bridgeport, Conn. in 1948 and Wagner College in 1952 with a BS in Education. Margaret was married to Reverend David Vogel for over 60 years. David passed away in 2017. Margaret devoted her entire professional career to teaching children in Connecticut, and Redwood, Ancram, Copake, Roe Jan (Taconic Hills School District) in New York. Margaret was a member of Emmanuel St. John in Hudson and attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Loudonville. She is survived by her three daughters, Debra Ronca (Nick), Pamela Vogel Nichols (Kevin), and Christine Kleinhenz (Marc); grandchildren, Jennifer, David (Emily) and Jason (Marisela) Ronca, Alexander (Alexandra) and Grace Nichols, and William, Elena, and Richard Kleinhenz; and by two great- grandchildren Bella and Hendricks Ronca. And by her family in Germany and New Jersey and many friends and colleagues. Margaret was predeceased by her brother Walter Rauffer; and her inlaws, Grace and Emil Vogel; and brother-in-law Richard Vogel. We thank the doctors and nurses at both NYOH and Hospice for the wonderful care they provide to our mother. Calling hours will be held on Friday April 12, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Bates and Anderson at 110 Green Street Hudson, NY, 12534. Funeral service will be at Emanuel St John, Hudson NY on Saturday April 13 at 930 a.m. Memorial gifts to Emanuel St. John (18-20 S 6th St, Hudson, NY 12534), Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (510 Albany Shaker Road Loudonville NY 12211), or Dollars for Scholars Taconic Hills School District (Taconic Hills Dollars for Scholars PO Box 1119 Philmont, NY 12565).



Vogel, Margaret Augusta Rauffer DELMAR Margaret Augusta Rauffer Vogel, 88 of Delmar, N.Y. formally of Columbia County, passed away March 31, 2019. Margaret was born in Bridgeport, Conn. on September 20, 1930 to the late Augusta and Hugo Rauffer. She graduated from Central High School Bridgeport, Conn. in 1948 and Wagner College in 1952 with a BS in Education. Margaret was married to Reverend David Vogel for over 60 years. David passed away in 2017. Margaret devoted her entire professional career to teaching children in Connecticut, and Redwood, Ancram, Copake, Roe Jan (Taconic Hills School District) in New York. Margaret was a member of Emmanuel St. John in Hudson and attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Loudonville. She is survived by her three daughters, Debra Ronca (Nick), Pamela Vogel Nichols (Kevin), and Christine Kleinhenz (Marc); grandchildren, Jennifer, David (Emily) and Jason (Marisela) Ronca, Alexander (Alexandra) and Grace Nichols, and William, Elena, and Richard Kleinhenz; and by two great- grandchildren Bella and Hendricks Ronca. And by her family in Germany and New Jersey and many friends and colleagues. Margaret was predeceased by her brother Walter Rauffer; and her inlaws, Grace and Emil Vogel; and brother-in-law Richard Vogel. We thank the doctors and nurses at both NYOH and Hospice for the wonderful care they provide to our mother. Calling hours will be held on Friday April 12, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Bates and Anderson at 110 Green Street Hudson, NY, 12534. Funeral service will be at Emanuel St John, Hudson NY on Saturday April 13 at 930 a.m. Memorial gifts to Emanuel St. John (18-20 S 6th St, Hudson, NY 12534), Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (510 Albany Shaker Road Loudonville NY 12211), or Dollars for Scholars Taconic Hills School District (Taconic Hills Dollars for Scholars PO Box 1119 Philmont, NY 12565). Funeral Home Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home

110 Geeen St

Hudson , NY 12534

(518) 828-3371 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close