Baldwin-Moberg, Margaret "Ellen" GREENWICH Margaret "Ellen" Baldwin-Moberg, 79, a resident of Mountain Road in Greenwich, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home following a long illness. Margaret was an avid environmentalist, loved birding, hiking, skiing, kayaking and anything outdoors. She served on the board of Washington County Grasslands IBA which helps protect the Snowy Owl. She loved all birds especially the owl and cardinal, she found great joy in finding rare birds. She is survived by her beloved children, Lynne Baldwin and her son Ian McLeman of Hillsboro, Ore., and Paul Baldwin of East Greenbush; stepdaughter Jenny (Daniel) Rogers and her children, Derek and Dylan of Cambridge; stepson Per Christopher Moberg and his children, Eric, Hailey, and Donna Moberg; nephew Thomas Lawford; and niece Melinda Lawford. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, in the First Congregational Church, 405 Quail St., Albany, with the Reverend James Eaton officiating. Family and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich. Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at



80 Main St.

Greenwich , NY 12834

80 Main St.
Greenwich , NY 12834
518-692-2680

