Margaret Balter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Balter, Margaret NORTH GREENBUSH Margaret Balter, 72, a resident of North Greenbush since 2009, died on June 23, 2020, at her sister's home in Connecticut. She previously lived in Hopewell Junction and Mount Vernon. Born in Mount Vernon on December 20, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Clara (Conticchio) Ferraco. On July 1, 1967, at Our Lady of Victory in Mount Vernon, Margaret married Paul F. Balter who predeceased her in 2018. Margaret worked for many years as an administrative assistant for various companies and organizations. She enjoyed bowling and liked to visit casinos with her family, friends, and late husband. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and liked to cook for (and spoil) her grandkids. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Deb Morris and her husband Jim of North Creek, Danielle Kesecki of Clifton Park, and Diana Murtaugh and her husband Ian of Endicott; her grandchildren, Sarah, Jimmy, Ryan, Hannah, Liz, Liam, Clara, and Paul; her sisters, Michele Kane and her husband Vinny and MaryAnne Vicinanza; her nephew, Michael Kane and his wife Lisa; and niece, Michelle Kish and her husband Carlton. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery. Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the American Cancer Society. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved