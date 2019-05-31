Bell, Margaret ALBANY Margaret Elizabeth Bell, age 68, born on August 14, 1950, went home on the morning of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Savannah, Ga. to Arthur and Lucinda Bell (both deceased), this longtime Albany resident is survived by her sister Mary King; sons, Michael and Omar Bell; granddaughter Naja Bell; brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and loved ones. The memorial service will be held on June 1, at 3 p.m. in the Magin and Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019