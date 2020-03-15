Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Marge" Boudreau. View Sign Service Information Mevec Funeral Home 224 Milton Avenue Ballston Spa , NY 12020 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mevec Funeral Home 224 Milton Avenue Ballston Spa , NY 12020 View Map Service 11:00 AM Mevec Funeral Home 224 Milton Avenue Ballston Spa , NY 12020 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Boudreau, Margaret "Marge" BALLSTON SPA Margaret E. (Wiener) Boudreau died peacefully at Saratoga Rehab in Ballston Spa on March 3, 2020. She was born in Albany on November 24, 1920, and attended St. Brigid's School in Watervliet. Marge worked as a heavy crane operator during World War II at the Arsenal. In later years she worked as a telephone operator. She faithfully attended and supported for many years the Ballston Spa Senior Center. She loved her family and get-togethers, and sorely missed her siblings in later years who referred to her as "our Margie." She was amazing at crochet and crosswords; she loved to laugh and especially loved summers at the family camp "Ladybug" on the Hudson River. "Think good thoughts" was her mantra and was known for her great smile! She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, her beloved husband, Valerian J. Boudreau; and her oldest son Valerian D. (Saratoga). She is survived by her sons, David G. Boudreau (Jeanne) of Demorest, Ga. and James A. Boudreau (Sharon) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and her daughter, Jeanne M. Boudreau of Syracuse. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Anita Boudreau of Saratoga. The Boudreau family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Saratoga Rehab (formerly Maplewood Manor) for their kind and loving care of Marge. A calling hour will be on Thursday, March 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. For directions or to light a candle visit us at







