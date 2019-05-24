|
|
|
|
Hughes, Margaret Burek WEST HARTFORD, Conn. Margaret Burek Hughes, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home in West Hartford surrounded by her loving family. Marge was born at home in East Greenbush on September 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Frances (Byer) Burek. She met her husband Harry Hughes while working at the Travelers in Albany and they were married in that city in 1954. They relocated to Hartford in 1957 and raised three children in West Hartford. She was an original benefactor of the Church of St. Timothy and was a dedicated parishioner there for 60 years. She was a long-time teller at Connecticut National Bank in West Hartford Center prior to her retirement in 1991. Marge is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael (Mary Ellen) Hughes of Reston, Va., Carolyn (Frank) LaMonaca of Westerly, R.I., and Kevin (Ann) Hughes of West Hartford. Additionally, she leaves her beloved grandchildren, Frank (Casey) LaMonaca, Sheila Hughes, John LaMonaca, Kathleen Hughes, Kelly (Reed) Van Beveren, Matt (Kristen) LaMonaca, Michael (Kathryn) Hughes, Erin (Ian) Simperingham, and Thomas Hughes; great-grandchildren, Jack LaMonaca, Danny LaMonaca, and Peter Van Beveren. Marge is also survived by her loving and supportive siblings, Mary LaPoint, Helen (Steven) Krill, Thaddeus (Carol) Burek, Paul (Maureen) Burek, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her devoted husband Harry; and siblings, Joseph, John, Dorothy, Stanley, Carolyn, and Frances. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, in the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 N. Main St., West Hartford. A calling hour will precede the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Rensselaer on Tuesday, May 28, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either The Church of Saint Timothy, 1116 N. Main St., West Hartford, CT, 06117 or to the Department of Hematology/Oncology, St. Francis Hospital, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT, 06105. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2019
|
|
|
|