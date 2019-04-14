Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Butler. View Sign





Butler, Margaret SKILLMAN, N.J. Margaret Hailey Butler, 94 of Albany, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Stonebridge in Skillman. She was born on April 29, 1924, in Albany to Edward and Clara Butler. Margaret is survived by her sister, Helen Jaros of Stonebridge in Skillman. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Hoagland of Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephew, Marianne Meixell of Houston, Arleen Coyle of Bernardsville, N.J., Robert Jaros of Boulder, Colo., Susan Lydzinski of Belle Mead, N.J., Sandy Schultz and Kathy Rosa of Poland, Ohio; plus many grandnieces and nephews who adored her kind and gentle spirit. Margaret attended the Cathedral Academy and Albany Business College. She worked her entire career for the State of New York in the Department of Health and Vital Statistics in Albany. Margaret was a kind and loving soul who gave freely of her time and talents to all who knew her. While she had a soft spot for anyone in need, she was an especially avid knitter and regularly donated knitted/crocheted items to children in need. Margaret greatly enjoyed movies and after retirement became a movie reviewer for a local newspaper. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the end of life care given to our dear sister/aunt by the Stonebridge Community and EmbracingCare Hospice. God bless you all. A memorial service will be held on April 27, at 10 a.m. in The Catholic Community of St. Charles Borromeo parish in Skillman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor-St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Totowa, N.J. at littlesistersofthepoortotowa.weshareonline.org/ ws/opportunities/GiftinMemory ofaDeceasedPerson/donate Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

