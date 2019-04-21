Hughto, Margaret C. LATHAM Margaret Coultry Hughto, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Altona, N.Y. on October 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bernadette Coultry. Margaret was born and raised in Altona, moving to Latham in 1964. She worked at the Boston Store in the Latham Circle Mall, in Dr. Morra's dental office, and at home taking care of her family. She enjoyed going out on walks, going dancing with her husband at the Colonie Lodge of Elks, and spending winters with him in Sarasota, Fla. She was a devout Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church. Margaret is survived by her sons, Richard L. (Nancy) Hughto of Colonie and James F. (Cheryl) Hughto of Waterford; her grandchildren, Melissa (Gerald) Shaw, Richard Hughto, and Christopher (Svetlana Picarelli) Hughto; her great-grandchildren, Richard, Jenna, and Julia Shaw, and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Leon I. Hughto, who passed away in 1992; her brother, John Coultry, and her half-brother, Thomas E. Coultry. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Monday, April 22, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Latham. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Mausoleum. Those who wish to remember Margaret in a special way may consider a donation to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, or to the Latham Fire Dept., 226 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret C. Hughto.
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019