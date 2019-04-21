Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret C. Hughto. View Sign

Hughto, Margaret C. LATHAM Margaret Coultry Hughto, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Altona, N.Y. on October 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bernadette Coultry. Margaret was born and raised in Altona, moving to Latham in 1964. She worked at the Boston Store in the Latham Circle Mall, in Dr. Morra's dental office, and at home taking care of her family. She enjoyed going out on walks, going dancing with her husband at the Colonie Lodge of Elks, and spending winters with him in Sarasota, Fla. She was a devout Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church. Margaret is survived by her sons, Richard L. (Nancy) Hughto of Colonie and James F. (Cheryl) Hughto of Waterford; her grandchildren, Melissa (Gerald) Shaw, Richard Hughto, and Christopher (Svetlana Picarelli) Hughto; her great-grandchildren, Richard, Jenna, and Julia Shaw, and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Leon I. Hughto, who passed away in 1992; her brother, John Coultry, and her half-brother, Thomas E. Coultry. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Monday, April 22, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Latham. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Mausoleum. Those who wish to remember Margaret in a special way may consider a donation to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, or to the Latham Fire Dept., 226 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence book at







Hughto, Margaret C. LATHAM Margaret Coultry Hughto, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Altona, N.Y. on October 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bernadette Coultry. Margaret was born and raised in Altona, moving to Latham in 1964. She worked at the Boston Store in the Latham Circle Mall, in Dr. Morra's dental office, and at home taking care of her family. She enjoyed going out on walks, going dancing with her husband at the Colonie Lodge of Elks, and spending winters with him in Sarasota, Fla. She was a devout Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church. Margaret is survived by her sons, Richard L. (Nancy) Hughto of Colonie and James F. (Cheryl) Hughto of Waterford; her grandchildren, Melissa (Gerald) Shaw, Richard Hughto, and Christopher (Svetlana Picarelli) Hughto; her great-grandchildren, Richard, Jenna, and Julia Shaw, and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Leon I. Hughto, who passed away in 1992; her brother, John Coultry, and her half-brother, Thomas E. Coultry. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Monday, April 22, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Latham. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Mausoleum. Those who wish to remember Margaret in a special way may consider a donation to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, or to the Latham Fire Dept., 226 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com Funeral Home Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home

97 Old Loudon Rd

Latham , NY 12110

(518) 273-4162 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.