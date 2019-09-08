Radliff, Margaret Carlson COHOES Margaret Carlson Radliff passed away on September 4, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her family. A daughter of the late Albert and Irene Kenton Carlson, she was born in Cohoes and became a lifelong resident of the city. Margaret graduated from Cohoes High School and worked for a short time for the Cohoes School District. She later graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an associate's degree in nursing. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Albany Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse. Margaret is survived by her three children, Bob Radliff (Pat) of Halfmoon, Gary Radliff of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and her daughter Karen McCarthy (Dave) of Albany. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her sister Irene Kinner; and brother Albert Carlson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Monday at 9 a.m. At Margaret's request there will be no calling hours. Her interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cohoes Senior Citizen Center, 10 Cayuga Plaza, Cohoes, NY, 12047 in Margaret's memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019