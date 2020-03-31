Cook, Margaret "Peggy" NASHVILLE, Tenn. Margaret "Peggy" Cook, age 75 of Nashville, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Nashville. Peggy was warm and caring with many friends that loved her. She loved her brothers and sisters and their many, many nieces and nephews. Peggy and John were married May 14, 1982. Even though they did not have any children of their own, she did love and care for her stepchildren Ben and Angie. She loved vegetable and flower gardening and was quite accomplished at it. She was a wonderful wife and housekeeper. She worked for State University of New York Research Foundation in Albany for many years before moving to Nashville in 1997. She then went to work for HCA corporate office in Nashville and retired there after 10 years of service in the corporate tax and payroll group. Her later years were painful due to chronic illness but she still was always cheerful and inspiring to those around her. She is survived by her husband, John Cook of Nashville; one son, Benjamin Cook; one daughter, Angie Cook; two brothers, Edward P. Thomas and Richard Thomas; and four sisters, Patricia Warncke, Jane Ousterhout, Mary Alice Thomas, and Elaine Thomas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Thomas; father, Edward Thomas; and stepmother, Martha Thomas. Graveside services were on Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Cemetery in Wildersville. Reed's Chapel in Lexington, Tenn. is in charge of all arrangements.



