Im so sorry to hear about Aunt Peg. I have such fond memories of her growing up ! She was always so happy and I remember thinking she was so cool when I was a kid.
A great soul like hers will be missed!
Love to you all!
Maribeth ( Dziamba) Pelletier
Corrigan, Margaret TROY Margaret M. Corrigan, "Peggy," 88, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor of issues unrelated to COVID-19. She was born on June 7, 1931, in Snyders Corners to the late William Corrigan and Elizabeth Leffler Corrigan. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Gelina and Helen Wright. She moved to Troy at age 16 after her mom passed away suddenly. Peggy and her dad, Poppy Corrigan, began their lifelong residence with her sister Helen and Jack Wright. She was devoted to her father whom she cared for for the rest of his life. As part of the Wright family, Peggy was a second mom to all the Wright children. Every Tuesday night, she traveled to her sister Betty's house for her special spaghetti dinner until Betty passed. She was very close to all of Betty's children as well. She had many close friends with whom she faithfully kept in touch. Peggy worked throughout her life. At a very early age, she owned and operated her own restaurant on River Street in Troy called the Red Rooster. She also worked for Standard Manufacturing Co, Marshall Ray, Cluett Peabody, and as a waitress at Rotondi's Restaurant for many years. She volunteered for many years at St. Patrick's Church in Troy counting collection money after Sunday Mass, laundering all the church linens to perfection, cooked and cleaned in the parish house and ultimately became the office secretary until St. Patrick's was closed down. As a dedicated parishioner she attended daily Mass. When she moved to the eastside of Troy, she joined St. Jude the Apostle Church where she continued the practice of daily Mass. She was devoted to the Blessed Mother and participated in the Rosary Novenas and said the rosary every day either privately or in Rosary groups. Peggy loved to play bingo at the Manor and won so many stuffed animals we ran out of room to keep them. She also loved to crochet, making beautiful afghans for everyone in the family. She loved jigsaw puzzles, the harder the better. She loved to paint by number and was especially proud of her famous painting of the Last Supper. She was loved by all who met her. Her smile was infectious. After many years, Peggy was blessed to be reunited with her daughter Kelly, whom she cherished for the last seventeen months. She was also blessed with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. It brought her the greatest joy to be a mom and a grandmother and now she's at peace. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Seebald Ketz (Tim) of Wynantskill, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Peggy's nieces and nephews include Joyce (John) Rose, Donna (Larry) Wilkenson, Marlene (Bill) Depp, Joseph Gelina, Robert Gelina, Geraldine (Michael) Flynn, Theresa (Edward) Breen, Susan (John) O'Brien, John T. (Patricia) Wright, Anne (Gary) Keyrouse, and Eileen (James) Miner. She was predeceased by the late Patricia K. Wright, William Gelina, James Gelina, Stephen Gelina, John Gelina, David Gelina, Michael Gelina, Daniel Gelina, Kathy Henning and Mary Jakala. She is survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews. Peggy left this earth but not without leaving a footprint of love on the hearts of all who knew her. She loved animals and enjoyed when the pups came to visit at the Manor. She treated her own dogs like children. She also was incredibly kind. When she had her hip replaced, her neighbors in North Central Troy were inquiring how she was doing. Those who know North Central Troy understand her neighbors at a minimum were a bit rough. But Peg, as she walked her little dog or her Dad, always spoke to everyone with respect. How about her recovery from her hip surgery? The surgeon said she wouldn't walk again. She double timed her exercises and she walked. A physical therapist came into her hospital room for a different hospitalization and asked a bit condescendingly, if Peg could stand. Peg sprung up from the chair, and the therapist started laughing and told her to hold on. This captures the true spirit of Peggy. The family would like to express their appreciation to the kind and compassionate staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor for the warmth, care and love given to Peggy especially the B1 staff - Gemma, Christina, Sara, Caroline, Andrea', Kerri and her CNA's. They provided the love and attention the family could not provide during this pandemic when the family could not be with her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling hours and funeral services will be private for the family. A graveside service will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.