Margaret D. Hurley
Hurley, Margaret D. ALBANY Margaret D. Hurley, 89, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Teresian House. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester A. and Mary Josephine Cregg Hurley. Margaret was a graduate of both Catholic Central High School and The College of Saint Rose. She was a communicant of the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill and member of the Columbiettes. Margaret retired after 40 years of employment at the New York State Department of Transportation. As much as she enjoyed traveling, reading and playing Scrabble, spending time with her family was most important to her. She was the sister of Joanne Dunbeck (late Richard), Maryvesta H. Madrigal (Ramon) and the late Thomas S. Hurley; beloved aunt of Margaret Madrigal Wilson (James), Diane Madrigal, Ramon Madrigal III (Lori), T. Cregg Madrigal (Patricia), Rita Madrigal (Joe Lambert), Jennifer M. McCourt (Brian), Richard Dunbeck Jr. (Linda) and the late Thomas Dunbeck; grandaunt of Andrew Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Maria Wilson, Julian Wilson, Nora Madrigal, Alexander Madrigal, Gabrielle Wertzbaugher, Matthew McCourt, Liam McCourt, Kate McCourt, Richard Dunbeck III, Sean Dunbeck and the late Taryn Dunbeck. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 18, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please enter the church from the front doors; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 9:45 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. To leave a special message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
1 entry
August 16, 2020
I knew I Peg from NYSDOT. She was always there for people. RIP
Wayne Howard
Coworker
