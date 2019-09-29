|
|
Schultz, Margaret D. BRUNSWICK Margaret D. "Marge" Schultz, 104, beloved wife of 76 years of Arnold Schultz of Brunswick, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born and educated in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Brezino and Mary Sapko Brezino Marunac. Marge retired from Cluett, Peabody & Co. in Troy where she was employed for forty years as a shirt folder. Margaret enjoyed sewing, traveling and camping with her family which she loved immensely. She recently took up drawing which she greatly enjoys. Marge was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Beloved wife of Arnold Schultz of Brunswick; devoted mother of Arnold E. (Mary Ellen) Schultz of Rotterdam, Kenneth G. (Evelyn) Schultz of East Greenbush and Marjorie (John "Jack")Thompson of Halfmoon; sister of the late John (the late, Rose) Brezino, George "Honey" Brezino, Thomas and Albert Brezino; cherished grandmother of Kelley Schultz, Alan Schultz, Marissa (Nate) Greklek, Christopher Schultz, Jennifer (Keith) Starr, Lisa (Greg) Portanova, Megan (Eric) Kiel and John (Jackie) Thompson; and great-grandmother of Katelin Starr, Alexa Starr, Elizabeth Portanova, Ava, Erika Margaret and Luciana Thompson. Also survived by her niece, Diane (Rick) Bryant; and her nephew, Robert Brezino. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, thence to St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh where at 9:30 a.m. the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorials Processing, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, in memory of Margaret D. "Marge" Schultz. Please express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019