DeJohn, Margaret COHOES Margaret DeJohn, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Baigio and Grace (Chiarello) DiGiovanni. Margaret was a graduate of the former St. John's Academy and Russell Sage College. She earned a master's degree from The College of Saint Rose. Margaret was a teacher for over 30 years at Niskayuna Middle School, primarily teaching eighth grade, until her retirement in 1989. She was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi, a member of the Albany Institute of History and Art, Vanguard Albany Symphony Orchestra and the N.Y.S. Retired Teachers Association. Margaret was predeceased by her siblings, Frances Rossi, Mary Lambert, Christine Tomaro, Frank DeJohn Sr. and Cosimo DiGiovanni. Survivors include many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank Sheila Willsey and Rensselaer County Hospice for their extended and professional care they provided to Margaret. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Sunday, April 7, from 1-3 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Margaret will be celebrated on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to Mater Christi School, 34 Hurst Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 N. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret DeJohn.
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019