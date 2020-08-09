Burger, Margaret E. TROY Margaret E. Burger, 84 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on August 5, 2020, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Grace Bradshaw Morris; and the devoted wife of the late George Burger who passed in 1996. Mrs. Burger was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and was a devoted housewife and mother. Survivors include her son George Burger and his wife Helen; sisters, Aileen Smith, Barbara Miranda and Dorothy Davis; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy.