Clarke, Margaret E. "Peg" MALTA Margaret E. "Peg" Clarke, age 89, entered into eternal life on July 22, 2019. Peg was born in South Colton, N.Y. on February 7, 1930, to the late John and Mary (Hamel) LaVine. Peg attended Potsdam High School, and following graduation attended the Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam and received her bachelor's degree in 1951. Peg met her late husband, Samuel H. Clarke, in Potsdam and they were married on August 1, 1953. Peg was devoted to her work and church, being a longtime and very much-loved staff member and parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor in Clifton Park. Peg served the parish in many ways, both as the director of Music Ministry and guiding the youth of the church in their spiritual journeys as the director of the CCD Program. Peg was a friendly face to all those who attended St. Edward's throughout her years there. For the past five years Peg enjoyed being a resident in the loving care of the Home of the Good Shepherd at Highpointe in Malta. The family also extends a sincere thank you to the nursing staff at Albany Medical Center for their superb care of Peg in her final weeks. Peg is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Cheryl Bruttomesso) Clarke and Amy (Christopher) Hart; her siblings, Eileen Sellers, Lucille Pilacamp and Peter LaVine; and her grandchildren, Samantha and Grayson Bruttomesso-Clarke and MacKenzie, Colton, Connor and Brodie Hart. Peg was predeceased by her husband, Samuel H. Clarke; and her siblings, Anne Rheaume, John LaVine and Roger LaVine. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 26, from 10 - 11 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., celebrated by Father Patrick Butler (Pastor) Father John Lanese and Father John Cairns. Interment will be private in Potsdam. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Peg's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019