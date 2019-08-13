Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Eighmey, Margaret E. COHOES Margaret Elizabeth Eighmey, 91, a lifelong resident of Cohoes passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was the daughter of Dr. Henry S. Eighmey and Elizabeth Archibold Eighmey of Cohoes. Margaret was a graduate of St. Agnes School in Loudonville, now part of Doane Stuart in Bethlehem and Wellesley College. She was a volunteer at Historic Cherry Hill in Albany, The Albany County Visitors Bureau, and The Albany Institute of History and Art. Margaret is survived by two nieces, Evelynn Eighmey of Wrightsville, Pa. and Ashby Eighmey Jones of Willow Street, Pa.; a great-niece, Elice Jones and a great-nephew, Evan Jones. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Margaret in a special way may donate to Historic Cherry Hill, 523 1/2 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202 in her memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2019
