Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
498 Watervliet Shaker Rd
Latham, NY
Margaret E. Kratchel


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Margaret E. Kratchel Obituary
Kratchel, Margaret E. LATHAM Margaret E. Kratchel, 86 of Latham, beloved wife of the late Charles G. Kratchel entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Barnwell Nursing & Rehab Center in Valatie. Born and raised in the Bronx on May 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine Tighe. She was married to her beloved Charles Kratchel for over 47 years until his passing in 2001. Margaret was a homemaker who loved her family with all her heart. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Survivors include her loving children, James M. Kratchel and Kevin C. Kratchel; and her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Scott and Keith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 9 until 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Interment will be next to her husband in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019
