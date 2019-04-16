Zanello, Margaret E. "Peggy" NUTLEY, N.J. Margaret E. "Peggy" Zanello, 69 of Nutley, passed away on April 13, 2019. Margaret was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Eileen Zanello. Peggy had a long career as a psychologist working in crisis intervention, domestic violence and recently retired from St. Joseph's Hospital, where she worked in psychiatric emergency services. She was also the victim's assistance coordinator for the Diocese of Paterson. An avid golden retriever lover, Peggy adopted several dogs and fostered numerous others as part of a rescue program. She is survived by her two loving brothers, Louis Zanello and wife Helen and Thomas Zanello and wife Lana; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dear sister, Mary Lou Evans Zanello. A Mass was held on Tuesday, April 16, with burial in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GRROWLS-NY, Inc., P.O. Box 6634, Syracuse, NY, 13217, in her memory. themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019