Buckley, Margaret Elaine McKeon HAMDEN, Conn. Margaret Elaine McKeon Buckley, widow of Christopher H. Buckley died on February 1, 2019. Born on May 25, 1918, in Albany, she was the daughter of Dr. Francis J. McKeon and Margaret Cross Rosselle McKeon. She was a graduate of the Albany Girls' Academy and The College of Saint Rose, and also attended Wellesley College. With her husband and children, she had lived for several years in North Haven, Conn. and later Scarsdale, N.Y. They returned to Connecticut in 1963 living in Cheshire where Mr. Buckley died in 1997. ln 2002, she became a resident of Whitney Center in Hamden and for four years was president of its Residents' Council and a member of its Board of Directors. She was a longtime member of the Quinnipiack Club and the New Haven Country Club. She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Buckley Maloney-Walsh (Robert) of Greenwich, Conn. and Naples, Fla. and by two sons Christopher H. Buckley (Marguerite) of lslamorada, Fla. and Mclean, Va. and Francis McKeon Buckley (Donna) of Marlborough, Conn. Her youngest son, Mark Gerard Buckley died in 1964. Mrs. Buckley also leaves ten grandchildren, Marcia Buckley Thompson of Brookville, Md. (Mark), Mary Buckley Harmon of lpswich, Mass. (Steven), Moira Buckley Kestenband of Marlborough, Conn. (Jeffrey), Michelle Buckley of Louisville, Colo., Monica Buckley Boyce of Springfield, Va. (Brandon), Marisa Buckley Nessier of Millwood, N.Y. (Blair), Dr. Mark Raymond Buckley of Henrietta, N.Y. (Jane), Christopher Buckley Kerson of Jackson Heights, N.Y. (Hyewon), Sheila Maloney Walsh of Floral Park, N.Y. (Kevin) and Lisa Kerson Frohlich of East Hampton, N.Y. (Steven). Mrs. Buckley was the proud great-grandmother of 20 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church, Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Remembrance Fund at Whitney Center, 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, CT 06517.



