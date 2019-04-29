Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elaine Sheldon. View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheldon, Margaret Elaine ALBANY Margaret Elaine (Perry) Sheldon of Albany passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine would have turned 101 at the end of May. She was predeceased by her husband, Col. Fredric H. Sheldon of Albany; and her parents, Milton L. and Margaret "Daisy" Elizabeth Doyle Perry of Pine Hills, Albany; her best friend, traveling partner and beloved sister, June Perry Mack of Glencoe, Ill.; and her longtime friend, Wilbur "Bill" Crannell of Delmar. Elaine is survived by her son, William F. Sheldon of St. Augustine, Fla., his wife Sara, and their sons Alan and Andrew Sheldon of Rochester; her daughter, Sandra Sheldon Matthias and her husband H.H. "Matt" Matthias of Greenfield, Ind., their children William C. "Bill" Matthias III, of New Palestine, Ind., his wife Lindsey, and their daughters Addison Mae and Avery Elaine; and Robin Elaine Matthias Zimmerman of Clifton Park and her husband Kristopher J. Zimmerman and their daughters Kasey Elaine and Holly Elizabeth. Elaine was particularly close to her great-granddaughters, who she loved to hold and play tea parties with. Elaine was a graduate of St. Agnes Episcopal School in Albany, and attended Connecticut College for Women. She lived in Pine Hills and Loudonville all of her life. She maintained a lifetime commitment to the St. Agnes traditions. She was a life-long member of The Albany Country Club, where she loved to play golf. She was a communicant of First Presbyterian Church in Albany. Mrs. Sheldon as she was known to the women of the Junior League of Albany was a long-term volunteer who made a tremendous difference in her community. At the time of her passing, she was the longest tenured member of the Junior League of Albany and had been an emeritus member for more than 20 years. She was a friend and mentor to multiple generations of Junior League volunteers and continued to participate in League events and fundraisers until her declining health prevented her from attending. She was especially proud of her daughter-in-law, Sara, and granddaughter, Robin, for following in her footsteps and becoming Junior League volunteers. Elaine was a long-time resident of The Beverwyck in Slingerlands and was honored with a grand party celebrating her 100th birthday in 2018. Friends and family came from all over to enjoy Elaine's company and to share memories and well wishes. Elaine had a kind word or sweet memory to share with each person. As much as Elaine was beloved by her many friends and the community groups in which she participated, she was a treasure to her family and enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions with chocolate ice cream and wine! The family wishes to thank Sandra Matthias for her devoted care to Elaine in her final months and to The Community Hospice for their care in her final days. Elaine will be laid to rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hastings on the Hudson, in a private family service. Those wishing to remember Elaine may make a donation to a in her memory. To express condolences, please visit







