Osterhout, Margaret F. TROY Margaret Frances Osterhout (O'Brien), 77 of Troy, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on September 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born on September 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James and Frances (Pike) O'Brien. Margaret worked and retired from The College of Saint Rose where she truly enjoyed her job and the people she worked with. Margaret was predeceased by her parents; her husband Ames Osterhout; and more recently her companion Oscar Lynn. Margaret is survived by her four children, William, Margaret, Lisa and Robert. She is also survived by her sister Ellen; and her cousin and best friend over the years Julia. Margaret has a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They will miss her immensely, without a doubt there will be an unfillable void. Margaret would like to thank her caregivers, especially her daughter, Lisa and her granddaughter, Tina, they proved to be invaluable throughout my illness. Graveside services will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, at 11 a.m. in the Calvary Cemetery, Route 9W, in Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019