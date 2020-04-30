Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Faye "Peggy" Ardman-Suek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ardman-Suek, Margaret Faye "Peggy" LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. Peggy Suek, 81, passed peacefully in her home on April 26, 2020, with family at her side. Born and raised in Parkersburg, W.Va., on February 28, 1939, Peggy excelled in school and found her first job in downtown Parkersburg at Sid's Furniture Store, where she met Sid's brother, Arthur Ardman. Peggy and Arthur married and moved to Hartford, Conn., for a short period of time before moving to Albany in 1961 upon an invitation for Arthur to manage Mayfair Home Furnishings. After 16 years of marriage, Peggy and Arthur divorced but remained life-long friends. Peggy moved back to Parkersburg in 1974 and soon reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Edmond Lawrence "Larry" Suek. Peggy and Larry married in 1978 and Larry's job moved them to Orange, Conn., Baton Rouge, La., Princeton, N.J., Guilderland, and upon Larry's retirement, they spent 20 blissful years in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Peggy maintained a passion for learning and had a strong business acumen. While in Baton Rouge, La., Peggy completed an accounting program at LSU and in Princeton, N.J., worked 10 years as the office manager for a large pediatric medical group. Throughout her life, Peggy was a consummate hostess and always welcomed family and friends into her home. One of her favorite hobbies was reading, both for leisure and for learning, as Peggy and Larry dedicated time each day to sit next to each other and read, listen to soft music and enjoy a glass of wine. Besides her true love, Larry, Peggy is survived by her two sons, David and Michael (Cheryl) Ardman; her two grandsons, Jacob and Ty; brother-in-law Gary "Sandy" Glenwright; nephew Brian (Michele) Glenwright; and two stepsons, Mark (Dreama) and Steve (Amy) Suek. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Melba (Pierce) Miller; and her sister Leora "Tippi" Glenwright. In lieu of flowers, Larry asks that everyone take good care of their families during these trying times. For condolences, you may visit



