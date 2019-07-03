Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Margaret Frances Kruegler


1921 - 2019
Margaret Frances Kruegler Obituary
Kruegler, Margaret Frances NEWTONVILLE Margaret Frances Kruegler, 98 of Newtonville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born on June 30, 1921, in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Leo F. Sr. and Marguerite (Ryan) Denue. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph P. Kruegler on August 17, 1999, after 55 cherished years of marriage. Margaret was employed with the Albany County Health Department as a secretary for 12 years. She was a former member of S.W. Pitts Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary and a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Survivors include her beloved children, Joyce (Phil) Quickenton of Cohoes, Stephen F. (Mary) Kruegler of Latham, and Natalie (Mark) Bedell of Colorado Springs. She also leaves behind seven adored grandchildren, several adored great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ed, Leo and George Denue; her sisters, Elizabeth Babcock and Helen DeLollo; her daughter Carolyn Barbuto and son-in-law William Barbuto. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke conducting a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place next to her husband in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations to The FASNY Fireman's Home, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY, 12534 would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019
