Forman, Margaret "Midge" Francis (Hickey) AMSTERDAM Margaret "Midge" Francis (Hickey) Forman peacefully entered into the Lords arms on April 26, 2020, surrounded by those who loved her. Midge was born in Athens, N.Y. in August of 1927, the youngest of three girls to James and Minnie Hickey. She was predeceased by her sister Kathrine (Maturo) and survived by her sister Theresa (Gaus). In 1947, she married the love of her life Albert Forman. The two resettled in Colonie where they lovingly raised their children, James, Patricia (Frank D'Agostino), Kim (Masterson), and Timothy. She worked for many years at Sears in the Colonie Center and after retirement spent many a day there, hunting for the best bargains that she could find. Midge was most proud of her nine grandchildren, Kevin (Kerri), Brent, Matthew, Bridget, Jennifer, Mark, Robert, Ryan and Daniel; and adored her six great-grandchildren, Jonah, Stella, Finnigan, Mabel, Garret and Aiden. She is also survived by dozens of nieces, nephews and relatives all of whom she spoke of fondly. Due to the unfortunate timing of Midge's passing, limited services will take place on May 5, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Colonie, and those who wish to attend virtually via Zoom are welcome to do so by emailing Bridget Van Zupthen at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Cam Neely Foundation at camneelyfoundation.org. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more info.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020