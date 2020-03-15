Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Gormley "Peg" Thero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thero, Margaret "Peg" Gormley ORMOND BEACH, Fla. Margaret "Peg" Gormley Thero, 82, died on March 12, 2020, in Ormond Beach, Fla. Margaret is survived by John J. Thero, her husband of 62 years. Margaret is also survived by her seven beloved children, Susan Johns and her husband, William Johns, John F. Thero, Michael E. Thero, Catherine M. Thero and her husband, Gregory Knight, Sheila A. Thero, Daniel J. Thero and his wife, Alison Thero, and Allison Thero and her husband, James Riecks; and by her ten grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Marjorie Gormley; and her two brothers, Edward J. and John W. Gormley. Margaret was born in Kingston, was a resident of the Capital District for forty years and of Cape Cod, Mass. for twenty years before moving to Ormond Beach, Fla. She graduated from The College of Saint Rose in Albany with a B.S. degree in nursing, was a registered nurse at various hospitals, a nursing instructor at Maria College in Albany and a real estate broker for a number of years. A wake for Margaret will be held at the Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 1780 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, Fla. on Sunday, March 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Margaret's funeral will be in St. Brendan's Church in Ormond Beach on Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m., followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Korona, Fla. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



