Margaret Gwynn

Gwynn, Margaret COHOES Peggy Gwynn, 62 of Cohoes, peacefully passed away in her home on August 18, 2019. Born in Albany on August 27, she grew up in Hampton Manor where she excelled as a student at St. Mary's Academy. She later graduated from Shaker High School in 1974. She enjoyed a career as an executive assistant during which many loving friendships blossomed. Her love of others and unique sense of humor made her the life of the party-her greatest love of all being her daughter, Molly. Peggy shared a passion for music inspiring those around her. We will miss her infectious laugh. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Lou Tubbs; and her brother Daniel Tubbs. She is survived by her daughter Molly Baker (Matt); her siblings, Edward Tubbs (Janet), Nancy Hanna (Bob), Patricia Manning (Bryan), Jeanette Shippey (Ted) and her lifelong best friend Debbie McAllister. Additionally, she was surrounded by many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A gathering will follow and will be announced after the services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Association.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019
