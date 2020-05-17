Margaret H. Colfer
1928 - 2020
Colfer, Margaret H. ALBANY Margaret H. Colfer, born December 4, 1928, in Watervliet, N.Y. passed peacefully on May 15, 2020, at her home in Albany surrounded by her loving children. Marge was the daughter to the late Daniel and Anne Rourke. First and foremost, she was the matriarch of her large Irish clan. Family was the center of her life, she treasured and embraced every moment spent with them. She instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In addition to family life, Marge enjoyed working outside the home, including many years at New York State Higher Education Services. A faithful Roman Catholic throughout her life, she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Marge was social and outgoing. She loved the water and trips to Lake George, Hadlock Pond, and Cape Cod. She was an avid reader who also entertained friends and family with stories from her own life. Marge is predeceased by her husband, love of her life, John after 67 years of marriage; and her daughter, M. Dawn Colfer Tracey. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Ken) Dobush, Jackie (Mike) Saleh, Geri (George) Smith, Mark, Daniel (Kim), Nancy (Mike) Cicciu, Timothy, John, MaryBeth (Kevin) Maschewski, and Michael. Sister of the late James, Rita, and JoAnne. Also survived by 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's memory may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org,or to your local food bank.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
(518) 482-2698
