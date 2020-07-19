Kovacs, Margaret H. ALBANY Margaret H. Kovacs, 89, formerly of Guilderland, passed away on May 16, 2020, at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center following a period of declining health. Margaret was born in Port Henry, N.Y. on August 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (LaRose) Manley. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Frank Kovacs, in 2012. She is survived by her son, Frank (Zenta) Kovacs; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Kacey and Landon Kovacs. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 12 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com