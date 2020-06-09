Hall, Margaret RENSSELAER Margaret Hall, 90, a longtime resident of Rensselaer, peacefully passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on June 8, 2020. She was a bookkeeper for Albany Linoleum and loved to bowl. Born in New Jersey on March 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Aurelia Schaus of Nassau; and the sister of the late John Schaus (Grace) of New Jersey, Edward Schaus (Lizzetta) of West Lebanon, and James Schaus (Opal) of Texas. Margaret is survived by her three sons, Willis Hall of Palm Coast, Fla., Robert Hall (Mary) of Palm Coast, Fla. and David Hall (Beth) of Bailey, Colo.; her grandson, Dillon; her great-grandchildren and her loving niece Louise Clouser (Jerry) of West Lebanon. She also is survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Margaret will be laid to rest in the Nassau Cemetery where her services will be private per her wishes.