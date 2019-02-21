Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stebbins, Margaret "Peg" Hynes GREEN ISLAND Margaret "Peg" Hynes Stebbins, 86, died peacefully, with her family surrounding her, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was wife of the late Norman H. Stebbins. Born in Troy, daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Rapp Hynes, she had resided in Green Island most of her lifetime. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and had been employed as a bookkeeper at R.P.I. for 15 years, retiring in 1994. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and a member and treasurer of the Poestenkill Senior Citizens. She was the loving mother of Norman (Janice) Stebbins, Kathleen (Kathy Burniche) Stebbins, Joseph (Margaret Galvez) Stebbins, Richard (Jeannie) Stebbins and Colleen (Al) Platt; cherished grandmother of Christina (Joel) Stebbins, Karen (Rich) Gregware, Keven, Brian, Kayla, Nick and Amanda Stebbins and Shannon Platt; sister of the late James (wife Betty survives) Hynes, late Frank (wife Karen survives) Hynes and the late Carol Hynes; sister-in-law of Sandy (James) Hilt. Peg is also survived by a special nephew, James (Eileen) Miner and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Progressive Care Unit at Samaritan Hospital for the wonderful care given to Peg. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. and in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family has requested that contributions be made in Peg's memory to Camp Allen, 56 Camp Allen Road, Bedford, NH, 03110 or the Poestenkill Senior Citizens, 89 Veterans St., Poestenkill, NY, 12140. Please visit







147 Hudson Avenue

Green Island , NY 12183

