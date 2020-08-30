McLoughlin, Margaret J. TROY Margaret Jane (Donohue) McLoughlin, 81, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on August 26, 2020. Born in Cambridge on October 3, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Ouellette) Donohue. Mardi, as she was affectionately known by many, grew up in Greenwich and resided in Brunswick for the last 50 years. She was a graduate of Mildred Elley in Albany and was employed with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Environmental Conservation, The Public Defender's Office in Troy, and in later years with Verizon. Her favorite role of all was being a wife and mother to her three boys. Mardi was an accomplished bass player during her high school years. She was an avid reader, loved puzzle books, and enjoyed making her famous baked beans. She could often be found watching the birds in her feeders or spending time on her iPad playing games and browsing Facebook. She was a faithful Catholic and a longtime devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. She found many joys in life, none greater than the company of her family, friends, and neighbors. Mardi is survived by her sons, Daniel (Alline) McLoughlin of West Charlton, N.Y. and Stephen (Dawn) McLoughlin of Cary, N.C.; her three grandchildren, Madeline, Jack, and Timothy; her sister, Ann (John) Wagner; sisters-in-law, Ellen Donohue, Susan Donohue, Alice McLoughlin, and Ellen Hipp; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John W. McLoughlin; her son, Paul McLoughlin; her siblings, William Donohue, Tommy Donohue, and Catherine MacNeil; and brothers-in-law, Ronald MacNeil, William McLoughlin and Earl McLoughlin. Mardi's family would like to thank the staff of the Terrace at Eddy Memorial, The Eddy Heritage House, Samaritan Hospital, and VNSNY Hospice for their kindness and loving care. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, 107 East 70th Street 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021.