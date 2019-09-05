Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alexander - Baker Funeral Home - Warrensburg 3809 Main St. Warrensburg , NY 12885 (518)-623-2065 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Alexander - Baker Funeral Home - Warrensburg 3809 Main St. Warrensburg , NY 12885 View Map Memorial Mass 4:00 PM Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church 6343 Main St. Chestertown , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terry, Margaret J. CHESTERTOWN Margaret J. (Oakes) Terry, 57 of Hill Park Road, entered the hands of the lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home unexpectedly. Peggy, as her friends and family called her, was born February 13, 1962, in Glens Falls; she was the fourth daughter of the late John and Marilyn (Nichols) Oakes. Peggy grew up on Friends Lake and was a lifetime resident of the area. She graduated from North Warren in 1980, and eventually achieved an associate degree from Adirondack Community College. Also, she worked in the hospitality industries throughout the years and most recently at Gore Mountain. She enjoyed the scenic area where she was raised, spending time on the lake, skiing in the winter, being around her friends and family and spending time on the curvy couch. Peggy will most be remembered for the love she gave to her three boys and husband. Being an animal lover, she loved her four legged sidekicks Lucy and Lily. Peggy will be missed dearly by all her great friends and family. She was an excellent hostess during the holidays and knew her way around the kitchen. The door was always open at the Terry residence, being like a second mother to her three boy's friends over the years. If you knew Peggy, you knew she had such kindness and compassion to all people. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Bonnie Morehouse and Dorothy Oakes. She is survived by her husband, Michael Terry of Chestertown; her children, William "Billy" Trudsoe and his wife, Ivana of Bolton Landing, Michael Terry II of Chestertown and Patrick Terry of Chestertown; siblings, Cindy Peterson of Apollo Beach, Fla. and Sharon Madden of West Palm Beach, Fla.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call on Peggy's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 6343 Main St., Chestertown. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bonnie Memorial Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 40, Warrensburg, NY, 12885. Please visit



