Ray, Margaret Jean ALBANY Margaret Jean Ray, age 25, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2019. She was born in Albany, the daughter of Lynn and Robert Ray. Maggie went to Bethlehem and B.K.W. Schools and graduated from Mount Moriah Academy, Glenmont. She was active in Bethlehem Pop Warner Cheerleading and Bethlehem Softball. Maggie was employed as a mental health therapy aide at the Capital District Psychiatric Center since February 2016. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Lynn Ray and Peter Lansburg; father, Robert Ray (Amanda and Lee Wood); daughter, Avery Lynn Ray; and brother, Kevin Ray (Brittany Ray). Also survived by two nieces, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019