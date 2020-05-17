Rodger, Margaret Joyce BALLSTON SPA M. Joyce Rodger, 71, passed peacefully from her family's arms into those of her mother on May 12, 2020. Joyce was born in Albany to Joseph and Catherine (LaHait) Kowalski on May 29, 1948. She entered Vincentian Institute as a kindergartener and along with multiple friends and long-time neighbors, graduated in 1966. After earning her bachelor's degree summa cum laude from SUNY Oneonta, she completed a graduate degree at The College of Saint Rose and taught first grade at St. Patrick's School in Ravena. She subsequently accepted a position at the N.Y.S. Department of Labor. Her unfulfilled dream was to open a book store. Instead, after retiring from the labor department, she worked part-time at the Round Lake Library. Joyce was a loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed reading, knitting and animals. Her children and grandson knew she would nurture any dog, car, ferret or rooster they brought to her care so several strays found a permanent home on Malta Avenue. Joyce will be greatly missed by her husband of 37 years, Jack Rodger; her daughter Megan Brown; her son Matthew Rodger; her grandson Cody Rodger and by the pets who currently reside in their home. She is also survived by her brother Charles Kowalski (Margaret) and her sister Marybeth Bonafide (Frank), all of Delmar, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Catherine; and her first husband Martin Brown. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to Family Promise of the Capital Region, 738 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.