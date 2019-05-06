Goetz, Margaret K LIBERTY, N.Y. Margaret K. Goetz of Liberty passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at home. She was 100. Margaret was the daughter of the late Leslie and Amy Comfort Keesler, born on October 22, 1918 in Hancock, N.Y. She worked for many years at N.Y. Telephone as a Service Observer. She was a lifetime resident of Liberty, an active member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church as well as the Women's Association of the Presbyterian Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, the VFW Auxillary, and the Liberty Belles. Margaret was a great baker and loved to crochet. Her friends and family loved her "Chocolate Cake" and talked about it often. She is survived by her daughter, Florence Traver; her grandson, Henry Traver and his wife Nicole; her granddaughter, Beth Peedin and her husband, Larry; six great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Audrey, Kristen, Margaret, Adam and Emillie,; four great-great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Ava, Marquis, and Owen; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Horace "Shorty" Goetz in 1999; her son Robert Taylor; her sister, Violet French; and her brother, Clifton Keesler. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 South Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at VanKeuren Cemetery in Swan Lake, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-292-7160 or 845-434-7363 or visit colonialramsayfunealhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2019