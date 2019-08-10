Karacoloff, Margaret SLINGERLANDS Margaret Karacoloff, 89, formerly of the Beverwyck Community, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, Guilderland. Born on October 22, 1929, Margaret was raised in the South End of Albany. A graduate of Albany High School, Margaret held various clerical positions over the years before retiring from a position with Verizon. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Stamina and Theodore; her brothers, James and Christo; and her twin sister and best friend, Irene. She is survived by her nieces, Karen Mercado of Albany and Linda Karacoloff of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; great-nieces, Monica Mercado of Hamilton, N.Y., Julie Ann (Milosz) Grabski of Poznan, Poland; and her great-nephew Peter (Katherine) Mercado of Wynantskill; and great-great-nephews, Tyler James Mercado and Lucjan Douglas Grabski. Margaret's family wishes to thank the care staff of the Terrace at Beverwyck, Our Lady of Mercy Life Center and The Community Hospice for the loving care and attention showed towards her. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Sunday, August 11, from 2-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie with the Trasagion service at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12, from the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in the Mausoleum of Graceland Cemetery in Albany. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Margaret's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 10, 2019