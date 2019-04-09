McCarthy, Margaret L. WATERVLIET Margaret L. O'Grady McCarthy, 78, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy on March 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James G. and Frances V. McGivern O'Grady. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's School and Catholic Central High School, class of 1960. She later attended the College of St. Rose and Hudson Valley Community College. She was a graduate of the Colonna Beauty School in Albany. She was a hairstylist and was the owner/operator of Village Headliners in Waterford for many years Margaret wintered in Florida and was a Catholic Girl Scout and was the recipient of the "Marian Award", the highest award given by Catholic Girl Scouts. She enjoyed crafting and trips to the Racino. She was the wife of the late Robert G. McCarthy; mother of Mary Sanders of Arizona; adored grandmother of Frederick D. Rompler, IV (Cheryl) of Florida, Michael Dolan, Jr. (Sherri) of Schaghticoke, Caitlin Rompler of Clifton Park; great-grandmother of Frederick D. Rompler, V, Ciara and Quentin Rompler, Karlee Butler, Gavin and Jameson Dolan; dear sister of Mary Alice Doyle (late Lawrence) of Troy, Francis G. O'Grady (Joan) of Troy, Rose Marie Kotansky (late Max) of Watervliet, John O'Grady (Elaine) of Troy, Ed O'Grady of Watervliet, Patricia O'Grady of Troy and the late James F. O'Grady (late Betsy), Stanley M. O'Grady and Betty Ann Vaughan (late Al); family friend of Jean Brahm of Watervliet. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Interment Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019