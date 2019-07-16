Springstead, Margaret L. EAST SCHODACK Margaret L. Springstead, 73 of East Schodack, passed away on July 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Cobleskill, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Gorse) Brown. Margaret was a loving and caring person who enjoyed helping those in need. She liked knitting and would knit various items she donated to different children's charities. In her younger years, she also enjoyed sewing and would make clothes for family members. Margaret was a former member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in East Schodack. She is survived by her loving husband Richard Springstead; daughter, Deborah L. (Gary) Bishop; grandchildren, Megan, Stephen and Rachel Bishop; and her sister Antoinette Clegg. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Margaret was a breast cancer survivor and her family asks that donations in her memory be made to Knitted Knockers, an organization that creates custom knitted prostheses for woman who have undergone mastectomies. Donations may be sent to Knitted Knockers, 1780 Iowa St., Bellingham, WA, 98229. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019