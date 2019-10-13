Lewis, Margaret COHOES Margaret Lewis, 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, N.Y. Born and raised in Cohoes, Margaret was a lifelong resident. Margaret was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Her husband, Stanley Lewis, died in 1985. Margaret is survived by two children, Christine Lewis of Schenectady and Paul (Darlene) Lewis of Waterford; four siblings, Edna Rivet, Wilfred (Jean) Mailloux, Ernest and Henry Mailloux; three precious grandchildren, Eric, Katelyn and Michael Lewis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; with a special thank you to her niece Mary Belanger for her devoted care. Funeral Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th Street), Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Margaret's name to a . For on-line condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019