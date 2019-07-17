Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Abdu. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mary & St. George Coptic Church 820 Madison Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Abdu, Margaret M. COLONIE Margaret M. Abdu, 74 of Colonie, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born on March 28, 1945, in Ain Shams, Cairo, Egypt, Margaret was the daughter of the late Masoud and Samsoumah (Armis) Rasan and the dear stepdaughter of the late Monirah Gad who raised her as her own since she was five. She was the devoted wife of the late Zakaria Khalil Abdu. They were married 48 years until his passing on June 1, 2015. Margaret was raised and educated in Ain Shams, Cairo, Egypt where she later met and married her husband Zakaria Abdu. In 1979, Margaret and her husband Zakaria along with their two sons, Hosam and Wael, immigrated to the United States. They settled in Albany where they have remained for the last 40 years. Margaret worked for the Eden Park Nursing Home from 1979 until retirement in 2003 as a dietary nutritionist. She was very active in her Church, St. Mary and St. George Coptic Orthodox Church of Albany. Margaret was involved in her community and was always willing to help those in need. She was humble, kind and giving. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Loving mother of Hosam Abdu (Tammie) of Livonia, Mich., and Wael (Terryann) of Albany. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Javian and Rylan. Dear sister of Rasmy and Samira, also survived by other relatives in Egypt, Italy and Switzerland. Relatives and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, in St. Mary & St. George Coptic Church, 820 Madison Ave, Albany. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary & St. George Coptic Church, 820 Madison Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







