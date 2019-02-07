Davitt, Margaret M. EAST GREENBUSH Just two-months shy of her hundredth birthday, Margaret M. Davitt died on February 5, 2019, in the same house where she was born on the family farm in East Greenbush. Soon after graduating from St. John's Academy, Rensselaer she married the love of her life, Emerson Davitt. Together they worked the farm and raised American Quarter Horses. Marge was known as a skilled horsewoman with special talents for training horses. She was sought out by Cornell University and collaborated in genetic research for one of their textbooks. She took delight in all animals as well as her flower and vegetable gardens. Marge was also a published poet. But her greatest accomplishment was being a devoted wife and mother. She lived by what she believed - to love and be loved is the greatest joy on Earth. The daughter of John Thomas May and Jennie (Mahar) May, she was also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters; her beloved husband Emerson Davitt; and children, Colleen Mallory and Kenneth Davitt. She is survived by her daughter Carol Davitt; grandchildren, David M Kretzschmar (Jennifer) and Dawn Mallory (Randy Caldwell); her cherished great-grandson Kristopher Kretzschmar; seven nieces, a nephew, numerous grandnieces and nephews and countless friends. Marge's family would like to give special thanks to friend and caregiver Geraldine Quinn for her kind and compassionate care; also, the staff of Community Hospice of Rensselaer County especially Beth Carpenter, Colleen Ketchum and Paula Hammerer who were ever attentive to her needs and that of her family. Friends may call on Friday from 3-6 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Funeral services on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at 11 a.m., the Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Parish of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church where she was nourished in faith throughout her life and was depended upon by fellow parishioners as a powerhouse of prayer. Those who wish to remember Marge in a special way may send a memorial contribution to XP Society, 437 Snydertown Rd, Craryville, NY, 12521 for Camp Sundown, a night camp for children with life-threatening sun sensitivity. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary