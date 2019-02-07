Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Davitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Davitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Davitt Obituary
Davitt, Margaret M. EAST GREENBUSH Just two-months shy of her hundredth birthday, Margaret M. Davitt died on February 5, 2019, in the same house where she was born on the family farm in East Greenbush. Soon after graduating from St. John's Academy, Rensselaer she married the love of her life, Emerson Davitt. Together they worked the farm and raised American Quarter Horses. Marge was known as a skilled horsewoman with special talents for training horses. She was sought out by Cornell University and collaborated in genetic research for one of their textbooks. She took delight in all animals as well as her flower and vegetable gardens. Marge was also a published poet. But her greatest accomplishment was being a devoted wife and mother. She lived by what she believed - to love and be loved is the greatest joy on Earth. The daughter of John Thomas May and Jennie (Mahar) May, she was also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters; her beloved husband Emerson Davitt; and children, Colleen Mallory and Kenneth Davitt. She is survived by her daughter Carol Davitt; grandchildren, David M Kretzschmar (Jennifer) and Dawn Mallory (Randy Caldwell); her cherished great-grandson Kristopher Kretzschmar; seven nieces, a nephew, numerous grandnieces and nephews and countless friends. Marge's family would like to give special thanks to friend and caregiver Geraldine Quinn for her kind and compassionate care; also, the staff of Community Hospice of Rensselaer County especially Beth Carpenter, Colleen Ketchum and Paula Hammerer who were ever attentive to her needs and that of her family. Friends may call on Friday from 3-6 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Funeral services on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at 11 a.m., the Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Parish of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church where she was nourished in faith throughout her life and was depended upon by fellow parishioners as a powerhouse of prayer. Those who wish to remember Marge in a special way may send a memorial contribution to XP Society, 437 Snydertown Rd, Craryville, NY, 12521 for Camp Sundown, a night camp for children with life-threatening sun sensitivity.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now