Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Ave. Albany , NY

Franklin, Margaret M. (Ravita) COLONIE Margaret M. (Ravita) Franklin passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Margaret was born in Albany to the late Charles and Angelina Ravita- Izzo. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Franklin. She attended St. James grammar school and went on to graduate from Cathedral Academy in 1950. Her first employment was as a bank teller which she so loved and where she met her dearest friend Helen Crisafulli. She subsequently followed her work at the State Department of Labor. Soon she met her beloved husband Thomas Franklin and fell instantly in love. They were married over 60 years. Margaret was a fun-loving girl who enjoyed dancing, going to the ocean and traveling with her husband Tom. Margaret was a devout Catholic who along with her husband Tom volunteered at Meals On Wheels and their churches food pantry. Also, Margaret was very active in the Ancient Order of Hibernians and served as president. After Margaret raised her family, she began employment at the Albany High School in the library and the principal's office. Margaret's hobbies included gardening, sewing, crafting and memorable baking. Margaret was not only a wonderful mother of four children, but also raised two granddaughters. She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Ravita, and Frank Ravita (late Virginia); and her sister Dolores Vincent (late Gerald). Margaret is survived by her sister Annmarie Van Alstyne (Frederick) of Latham; and brother Joseph Ravita (Sandra) of Biloxi, Miss. She is also survived by her children, Margaret "Peggy" Franklin, D.O.N. of Loudonville, Kathleen Franklin, Esq. (Kevin) of Delmar, Joseph Franklin (Dagmara) of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Suzanne Coonley. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Catherine DePaolo (Jason), Margaret Franklin, Matthew Coonley, Nicholas Scalia, Christopher Pfeilsticker, and Michelle Hayward (Luis); great-grandchildren, Zoe DePaolo, Milana Dickson, Giana Dickson, Phoebe DePaolo and Samuel Vasquez; nieces and nephews, Charles Van Alstyne (Maryann Melisi), Teresa Ravita, Ricky Vincent, Mary Shaffer (Harry), and Jack Franklin (late Debbie); and numerous great-nieces and nephews and close friends.She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Tom Kelly (Patricia) and Joseph Kelly (Lillian). Margaret was very close to Tom and Pat Kelly who brought great comfort to her. Margaret made her home in her final years with her beloved granddaughter, Margaret M. Franklin. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 28, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. The family would appreciate flowers.











