Johnson, Margaret M. ALBANY Margaret "Peg" Johnson, 89, died peacefully on February 26, 2019, at home with her loving daughter Mary Kate Lasch and son (in-law) BruceLasch by her side. Peg enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Lasch; talking politics with her son Brian Johnson; writing poems, playing slots and listening to Audible books. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Peg's Memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Johnson.
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
(518) 482-2698
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019