Johnson, Margaret M. ALBANY Margaret "Peg" Johnson, 89, died peacefully on February 26, 2019, at home with her loving daughter Mary Kate Lasch and son (in-law) BruceLasch by her side. Peg enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Lasch; talking politics with her son Brian Johnson; writing poems, playing slots and listening to Audible books. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Peg's Memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation.

Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
