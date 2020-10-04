1/1
Margaret M. Kulzer
Kulzer, Margaret M. NASSAU Margaret M. (Shea) Kulzer, 82 of Nassau, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William and Clara (Herbst) Shea and was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School. Margaret was a homemaker and a caregiver at several nursing homes. Her family will lovingly remember her as "Tuffy" Shea, "Mother Love" and Grandma Marge Margaret. She was a dedicated parishioner of First Baptist Church in East Nassau and Full Gospel Tabernacle in Rensselaer. She was the mother of Denise Kulzer, Peter (Joann) Kulzer, Jeffrey (Sandy Speranza) Kulzer, Daniel (Kenia Bustillo) Kulzer and the late Thomas F. Kulzer Jr.; sister of Mary Steinback and the late William Shea and John Shea.; grandmother of Michael Chabert, Jessica Kulzer, Jennifer O'Connor and Lindsay Kulzer, Sasha Kulzer, Brandon and Tyler Kulzer; and great-grandmother of Talia Kulzer, Kenley Margaret O'Connor and Calvin O'Connor. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her daughter-in-law, Tina Kulzer. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, October 7, from 12 - 1:30 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, facemasks and social distancing will be required.At the conclusion of visitation, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
