Miranda, Margaret M. MECHANICVILLE Margaret M. Miranda, 95 of Brickyard Road, died Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020, in the safety of her home, after an extended illness. Born in Mechanicville on May 20, 1925, the daughter of the late George and Mary Ontkush, "Marge" was a 1943 graduate of Mechanicville High School. She worked at General Electric in Schenectady, until she and her husband began raising her family. After her children were grown and on their own, she was a seasonal employee for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance for some years. For many years, she and her family would spend summers at Star Lake, N.Y., a place very dear to her and family. Marge loved the company of her family and friends, enjoyed traveling throughout her life with those family members and friends. Marge was a graceful lady, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was always looking to offer anything she had to others. She was a genuine and caring friend to so many. She will always be remembered and deeply missed. A communicant of Assumption-St. Paul Church and an auxiliary member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge, Marge just enjoyed entertaining others. Sadly she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Louis J. Miranda, who died in 2007; her sons, Louis J. Miranda Jr. and David Miranda; her daughter Diane Nelson; and her brother Edward Ontkush. Survivors include her daughter Margaret and David DeVoe of Saratoga Springs; son Robert Miranda of Mechanicville; daughter-in-law Julie Miranda; grandchildren, Karen and David DeVoe Jr., Allison Karcher, Sarah Hines, Paul and Mark Miranda, Amy Cremo and Daniel Nelson; along with great-grandchildren, Elena, Sydney, Noah, Paige, Jack, Emma, Abby, Leanna, Ava, David and Grayson, and a number of nieces, nephews and their families. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to pandemic concerns, there will be no formal viewing. The family welcomes all to their mom's Mass. Social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented. In lieu of flowers, rememberances may be made to the P.A. Miranda Scholarship, Clifton Fine School, 11 Hall Ave., Star Lake, NY, 13690. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com