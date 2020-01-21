Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Convent of Mercy Chapel 634 New Scotland Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 9:30 AM Convent of Mercy Chapel 634 New Scotland Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Morgan, Margaret M. SLINGERLANDS Margaret M. Morgan, 98, entered eternal life on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine Ruane O'Hara. Margaret graduated from The College of Saint Rose, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees. Margaret went on to a lifelong career in teaching. She taught for over 30 years at Colonie Central High School, and then at Mercy High School and Maria College. She offered her time freely tutoring math to many students. Margaret was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed the Saratoga racing experience. Margaret was a eucharistic minister at St. Peter's Hospital. She was proud to have the designation of Golden Rosebud and she was a former choir member of both St. Pius X Church and the former St. Teresa of Avila Church. She was the wife of the late Francis "Mike" R. Morgan; dear mother of Mary Pat Harper (Robert), Katherine DeRosa (John) and the late John M. Morgan and Michael J. Morgan (Kathy); cherished grandmother of Carolyn Hart (Todd), Melissa Elliott, Stephanie Arocho (Victor), Kathleen Norkun (David), Christopher Burroughs (Jennifer), Patrick Morgan, Elizabeth Foggo (Bryce), Jennifer Waltersdorf (James), Krystina Crinjac (Ante) and the late Daniel Morgan; great-grandmother of Robert (Ashley), Alan, Caitlin, Kelly, Cameron, Dublin, Griffin, Levi, Chloe and Shawn; sister of Sister Kathleen O'Hara, RSM; several nieces and nephews survive. A special thank you to the Beverwyck staff and the 5th Floor Brady Farrell staff at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Wednesday, January 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Convent of Mercy Chapel, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany. Funeral services on Thursday, January 23, at 9:30 a.m. in the Convent of Mercy Chapel where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Those wishing to remember Margaret in a special way may send a contribution to the Sisters of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.











Morgan, Margaret M. SLINGERLANDS Margaret M. Morgan, 98, entered eternal life on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine Ruane O'Hara. Margaret graduated from The College of Saint Rose, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees. Margaret went on to a lifelong career in teaching. She taught for over 30 years at Colonie Central High School, and then at Mercy High School and Maria College. She offered her time freely tutoring math to many students. Margaret was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed the Saratoga racing experience. Margaret was a eucharistic minister at St. Peter's Hospital. She was proud to have the designation of Golden Rosebud and she was a former choir member of both St. Pius X Church and the former St. Teresa of Avila Church. She was the wife of the late Francis "Mike" R. Morgan; dear mother of Mary Pat Harper (Robert), Katherine DeRosa (John) and the late John M. Morgan and Michael J. Morgan (Kathy); cherished grandmother of Carolyn Hart (Todd), Melissa Elliott, Stephanie Arocho (Victor), Kathleen Norkun (David), Christopher Burroughs (Jennifer), Patrick Morgan, Elizabeth Foggo (Bryce), Jennifer Waltersdorf (James), Krystina Crinjac (Ante) and the late Daniel Morgan; great-grandmother of Robert (Ashley), Alan, Caitlin, Kelly, Cameron, Dublin, Griffin, Levi, Chloe and Shawn; sister of Sister Kathleen O'Hara, RSM; several nieces and nephews survive. A special thank you to the Beverwyck staff and the 5th Floor Brady Farrell staff at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Wednesday, January 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Convent of Mercy Chapel, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany. Funeral services on Thursday, January 23, at 9:30 a.m. in the Convent of Mercy Chapel where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Those wishing to remember Margaret in a special way may send a contribution to the Sisters of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome. Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close